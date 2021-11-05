Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III continues to make the news for the wrong reasons. Now, the victim's family has released a blunt statement on the situation.

The Las Vegas Raiders rapidly decided to part ways with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. The Alabama product and rising NFL star made the news for the wrong reasons after killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog in a car accident.

Ruggs III was reportedly heavily intoxicated and driving at 150+ mph when the accident happened. The Raiders organization released a statement about the subject shortly before releasing him:

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at the time," said the statement.

NFL News: Henry Ruggs' Victim's Family Shares Emotional Statement

The family of the victim, identified as Tina Tintor, also shared a statement on the situation, asking people and the media to please back down and just let them mourn and get over this tragedy:

"Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parent’s life,” the statement said, according to Ari Meirov of ProFootballTalk. “Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her three-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning. The Tintor family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.”

Ruggs Was Heavily Intoxicated

Some recently-emerged videos show that Henry Ruggs III was heavily intoxicated when the crash happened. He had been having a good time hours before the incident and now could face up to 26 years in prison over DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges.

Our heart goes out to Tina, her dog, and her family in this terrible time.