Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Panthers in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

Shedeur Sanders will not be starting for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Todd Monken has decided to keep Deshaun Watson as the team’s starting quarterback following his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders had been viewed as a potential option to take over if Watson struggled during the opening weeks of the season. Several reports suggested that Shedeur could get his opportunity against Carolina if the veteran failed to establish himself as the team’s QB1. However, Cleveland’s victory in Tampa Bay changed the situation.

Watson will therefore remain under center for the Browns’ home opener, while Sanders is expected to serve as his backup. The decision delays that opportunity to become a starter, although his position on the depth chart could remain an important storyline as the season progresses.

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Who’s Browns starting quarterback vs Panthers?

Deshaun Watson is the Browns’ starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders serving as his backup. Rookie Taylen Green is also part of the quarterback room, while Dillon Gabriel is currently on injured reserve. This leaves Sanders in the second position on Cleveland’s depth chart, giving him an opportunity to step in if Watson is unavailable or the coaching staff decides to make a change.

Sanders’ position is particularly important because the Browns have multiple young quarterbacks competing for future opportunities. If another team becomes interested in acquiring him, Cleveland could consider its options, although there is no confirmed indication that a trade is currently being pursued.

For now, the Browns appear committed to Watson as their starter, while Sanders remains the primary backup. His future role will depend on Watson’s performance and the team’s needs as the season progresses.

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Key takeaways