Is Zay Flowers playing today for Ravens vs Cowboys in Brazil in 2026 NFL Week 3?

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to Brazil to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but they have yet to learn whether Zay Flowers will play or not.

Fans may have their own opinions about the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys playing in Brazil in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but the stage is set for an electric showdown in an iconic venue. There are a lot of question marks heading into this game, chief among them Zay Flowers‘ status.

As things stand, Flowers is listed as questionable by the Ravens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baltimore will hold a pregame workout for its wideout to determine whether he’s healthy enough to play against Dallas at Maracana Stadium, which has hosted two FIFA World Cup finals and will finally host an NFL game in 2026.

The odds are reportedly stacked against Flowers, however. “The Ravens don’t appear as if they expect him to play,” Schefter reported on ESPN.

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The field at Maracana Stadium, where the Ravens and Cowboys will be playing, is a topic on its own and might even affect Flowers’ injury designation in Week 3. Not only will Flowers have to come back from injury in Brazil, but he will also have to prove himself on a pitch that has raised its fair share of eyebrows.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What happened to Flowers?

Zay Flowers’ hot start to the 2026 NFL season was stopped in its tracks by a hamstring injury in the first half of Week 1’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the entire second half and was sidelined in Week 2 when Baltimore lost in deflating fashion against the New Orleans Saints in Jesse Minter’s home debut at M&T Bank Stadium.

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Prior to his injury, Flowers registered five receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. That was only in one half of action. If he can suit up against the Cowboys in Brazil, he could be in for another strong outing against a secondary that is still finding its footing.

Flowers changes Ravens’ gameplan

In Week 3, it won’t only be fantasy football owners who could suffer from Flowers’ potential absence; the Ravens might struggle even more without him. Flowers is the clear-cut top target for Lamar Jackson. As the Ravens and Cowboys enter uncharted territory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it’s clear Baltimore will hope to stick to its old reliable options.

If Flowers is inactive against the Cowboys, expect the Ravens to stick to Derrick Henry even more than they normally do. As the main receiving option, fans may witness another strong outing from Rashod Bateman, who over his years in Charm City has shown Jackson he can be trusted, especially when all else fails.

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Key takeaways