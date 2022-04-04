Few changes to head coaching positions so far, but things keep moving as NFL teams make final adjustments to coaching staff before the 2022 NFL season begins.

How many head coach changes are there in the 2022 NFL season?

The National Football League continues to move through the 2022 offseason, with most franchises expected to make many more adjustments and changes before the start of the preseason and regular season. But the most important changes that attract attention are the head coaching positions.

Until now the most controversial changes within the coaching staff were related to racial issues such as when the Dolphins fired their African American head coach Brian Flores and that was the start of multiple news against the Dolphins.

2022 will be the year for a couple of head coaches to debut with an NFL team, but most of the head coaching changes that have been made in the NFL are aimed at improving each team's offensive and defensive system.

So far, April 4, 2022, there have been ten head coaching changes in the NFL prior to the 2022-23 regular season. Seven head coaches were fired, one resigned and two others retired.

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy fired, Matt Eberflus hired. Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio fired, Nathaniel Hackett hired. Houston Texans: David Culler fired, Lovie Smith hired. Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer fired, Doug Pederson hired. Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden resigned, Josh McDaniels hired. Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores fired, Mike McDaniel hired. Minnesota Vikings: Mike Zimmer fired, Kevin O'Connell hired. New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton retired, Dennis Allen hired. New York Giants: Joe Judge fired, Brian Daboll hired. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bruce Arians retired, Todd Bowles hired.

In addition to the head coaching changes, new people were also fired and hired for the front offices, so far (April 4, 2022) only five NFL teams have made changes in their front offices with three people fired and two retired.

