A new edition of the Super Bowl is approaching, bringing with it some intriguing historical facts. In this case, here at Bolavip, we’ll take a look at those quarterbacks who not only had the privilege of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy but have also been honored with the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Excelling in college football and being recognized with the Heisman at the end of the season doesn’t guarantee success in the NFL, let alone making it to the Super Bowl or winning it. In fact, there are only a few instances where a QB has achieved this remarkable feat in the sport.

On February 9th, the quarterbacks representing their teams will be Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Both possess extraordinary talent, yet share the unique fact that neither of them won the Heisman during their time in the NCAAF. In Mahomes’ case, Lamar Jackson took home the award, while Joe Burrow was the one who edged out Hurts in his class.

Which quarterbacks have won both the Super Bowl and the Heisman Trophy?

The list could begin with Roger Staubach. The talented quarterback was an icon for the Dallas Cowboys during his time in the NFL, leading his team to Super Bowl victories in both Super Bowl VI and XII.

Throughout his ten years with the franchise, Staubach established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. In Super Bowl VI, where they defeated Don Shula’s Dolphins 24-3, the quarterback was also named the MVP of the game.

In 1963, while playing for Navy, Roger Staubach was awarded the Heisman Trophy in recognition of his outstanding season with the team in the NCAA.

Former Dallas Cowboy player Roger Staubach looks on prior to a game between the Washington Football Teams and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Jim Plunkett, the hero of the Raiders

Another well-known case of quarterbacks who have won both the Super Bowl and the Heisman Trophy is Jim Plunkett, an icon of the Raiders during the 1980s.

The legendary player lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice, even being named MVP in one of those victories. Super Bowl XV saw the Oakland Raiders defeat the Eagles, while in Super Bowl XVIII, under the name of the Los Angeles Raiders, his team triumphed over the Washington Redskins.

In 1970, while playing for Stanford, Plunkett was awarded the Heisman Trophy for his outstanding season. Later, he was selected by the New England Patriots with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Quarterback Jim Plunkett #16 of the L.A. Raiders looks to make a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Kansas. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 20-17.

John Huarte, with Notre Dame and the Chiefs

Further back in time, John Huarte also made history by becoming one of the privileged quarterbacks to not only win a Super Bowl title but also claim the Heisman Trophy in College Football.

As one of the most important players in the history of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Huarte not only led his team to the National Championship in 1964 but also earned the Heisman Trophy that same year.

Once in the NFL, the quarterback went on to become a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Which Heisman-Winning quarterbacks couldn’t win a Super Bowl?

Perhaps the most recent case of a quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy but came very close to securing a Super Bowl is Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals. In 2019, after an exceptional campaign with the LSU Tigers, the talented quarterback won the Heisman Trophy, edging out others, including Jalen Hurts.

Unfortunately for him, he came very close to winning Super Bowl LVI. At the start of 2022, after a tough 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals were left empty-handed in that dramatic championship finish.

Broncos vs Bengals DEC 28 December 28, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow warms up prior to WEEK 17 of the NFL regular season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 2010, while playing for Auburn, Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy, which earned him an immediate jump to the NFL. Unfortunately for SuperCam, in Super Bowl 50, Peyton Manning’s Broncos proved superior, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 and relegating them to runner-up status.

Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts while playing against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016

Winning both the Heisman and a Super Bowl is definitely not for everyone. Those who have achieved this feat in the storied history of the sport are few, and for those who wish to join their ranks, it will take more than 100% of their talent to achieve these monumental accomplishments in their careers.