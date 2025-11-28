Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow revealed he grew up watching and using an NFC South team on Madden, the most popular football video game in the world.

Burrow made his long-awaited return to the field on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, nearly three months after he suffered a toe injury that required surgery. The veteran returned to the field to try to help the Bengals (3-8) build momentum ahead of the final weeks of the season.

Before he played again, Burrow chopped it up with Bengals icon Chad Johnson and host Kay Adams. Burrow shared unknown details about his fanaticism growing up.

Joe Burrow reveals he was a Saints fans growing up

The Bengals quarterback was asked about his favorite team on Madden. Burrow went with the Saints, crediting running back Reggie Bush for his selection.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I always played with the Saints. I wasn’t a Bengals fan for real,” Burrow said. “I liked college football, so I liked Reggie Bush. And then when Reggie Bush got to the league, I started being a Saints fan.”

The 2025 season hasn’t been favorable for the player and the Saints. He only played two games before suffering the toe injury, going 21 of 36 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints have won only two games so far, as they are headed to the top of the draft again.

The Bengals had Jake Browning and Joe Flacco filling in for Burrow, but neither could take the team to the promised land.