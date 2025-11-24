Trending topics:
Joe Burrow drops two-word announcement ahead of Bengals vs Ravens on Thanksgiving

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, made a brief-yet-powerful announcement ahead of Thanksgiving game against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Bruno Milano

Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Only two words were enough for Joe Burrow to create a huge buzz around the Cincinnati Bengals game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Thanksgiving.

On an Instagram story, Joe Burrow posted a photo of himself on a mirror with a LeBron James’ Cavaliers’ shirt saying “He’s back.” This confirms Burrow has been cleared and will play against the Ravens.

This is a developing story…

