Joe Burrow drops two-word announcement ahead of Bengals vs Ravens on Thanksgiving

Only two words were enough for Joe Burrow to create a huge buzz around the Cincinnati Bengals game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Thanksgiving.
On an Instagram story, Joe Burrow posted a photo of himself on a mirror with a LeBron James’ Cavaliers’ shirt saying “He’s back.” This confirms Burrow has been cleared and will play against the Ravens.
This is a developing story…
