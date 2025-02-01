Reaching the Super Bowl is a dream moment for every player who turns pro. Having the chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy is an unforgettable moment for every star and key weapon of the league’s franchises. However, the triumph may not come and there is a long list of NFL quarterbacks who lost their first Super Bowl.

For a quarterback, making his first Super Bowl can be a career milestone that transcends the final score. Looking at the numbers, eight of the last nine NFL Finals have featured quarterbacks playing in their first Super Bowl. It is a game that can make talent and performance unquestionable after leading a team through the regular season and playoffs.

Losing a Super Bowl is painful for any quarterback, especially the first time. Some stars reach the goal of an NFL ring early in their careers, like Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes did in his third year as a starter, while others take longer.

NFL quarterbacks who lost their first Super Bowl

The list of quarterbacks who have won their first Super Bowl is long, including Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. However, there are also a considerable number of stars who lost their first Super Bowl. Some have managed to return, while others have failed in the attempt. These are some of the most notable names in recent years.

Jalen Hurts – Super Bowl LVII

Jalen Hurts lost the 2023 Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs as a star of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 26-year-old quarterback is an example that despite losing in the final game, it is possible to return in a short time. Two years later, he reached the Super Bowl in a rematch against the same opponent.

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback of the Eagles

Joe Burrow – Super Bowl LVI

The case of Joe Burrow is an example that it is possible to reach the Super Bowl even if a quarterback is in his second season as a professional. The Cincinnati Bengals star led his team by contributing a touchdown, but was unable to defeat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, played in 2022.

Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Jared Goff – Super Bowl LIII

Jared Goff played in Super Bowl LIII 53 on February 3, 2019, when he was the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. In this game, his team fell when facing the New England Patriots of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Goff struggled to move the offense, as the Rams scored only 3 points, the fewest in a Super Bowl since 1972.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during warmups prior to playing the Washington Commanders during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Matt Ryan – Super Bowl LI

Among the stars who are no longer active is Matt Ryan, who played in only one Super Bowl in his career, and it ended in defeat. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback was also unable to defeat Brady’s Patriots, losing 28-34 in overtime during the NFL final in February 2017.

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cam Newton – Super Bowl 50

Another quarterback who made his debut with a loss was Cam Newton, who lost Super Bowl 50 playing for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos in a game that ended in a 10-24 defeat. Newton did not have his best performance in the game, facing a Broncos defense led by Von Miller that constantly pressured him. He was sacked six times.

Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts while playing against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016

Other quarterbacks who lost their first Super Bowl

You can name several famous quarterbacks in the NFL who lost their first league finals in previous years. Such is the case of Jimmy Garoppolo, who lost the Super Bowl in 2020 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Coincidentally, another notable player who has failed to win the Super Bowl is Colin Kaepernick, who also managed a loss while with the 49ers in 2013. Rex Grossman, Matt Hasselbeck, Donovan McNabb, Jake Delhomme, Rico Gannon, Kerry Collins and Steve McNair are other QBs who failed to win the NFL Finals.