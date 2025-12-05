Joe Burrow, Bengals receive huge boost ahead of Week 14 game vs Josh Allen’s Bills

The Josh Allen vs Joe Burrow duel will be great. However, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback received a boost in comparison to the Buffalo Bills signal-caller ahead of this Week 14 game. It could definitely be the difference maker.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to clear concussion protocol and he will start for the Bengals on Sunday against the Bills. Higgins didn’t play last week in Burrow’s return, but now he is back. Higgins is a massive wideout to recover.

Higgins is the WR2 of the team, but has the quality to be the best receiver in arguably every other team in the NFL. Higgins is clearly a top 10 receiver, so having him as the number two on the team is a huge boost and luxury for Burrow. Ja’Marr Chase is the team’s WR1 and he is also an elite talent.

Higgins has been underused at some points this season

Having Higgins on the roster should give you the chance to use him heavily. Still, Higgins has three games with four or less targets which is insane. Higgins has six games with with 50 or less yards. He’s not been fed enough by the Bengals.

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins has a huge catch ratio and a clutch gene that Burrow will clearly use. He is trusted by the QB. The Bengals have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL paired with one of the best quarterbacks. They must produce.

Josh Allen, instead, doesn’t have a WR1

Khalil Shakir serves as the Bills WR1 but he wouldn’t be the first option in any other franchise. Shakir is a good slot receiver, but he is nowhere near the cream of the crop at the wideout position.

Josh Allen has to be Superman and feed everyone without blindly trusting them. Burrow has two lethal weapons. Hence, the Bengals should feel confident that if this becomes a shootout, it’s favorable to Cincinnati.