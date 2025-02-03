The Super Bowl is not only a celebration of football, but also a global phenomenon that continues to evolve, remaining one of the most relevant events in global entertainment, with a massive audience year after year.

In 2024, Super Bowl LVIII set a new record, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched television broadcast in U.S. history, according to sources like NFL Football Operations.

Internationally, the event is estimated to have reached 62.5 million viewers, representing a 10% increase compared to the previous year. These numbers reflect the growing popularity beyond borders.

How many people watch the Super Bowl?

Every year, the Super Bowl attracts more than 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone, but globally, the numbers are often even higher. According to recent estimates, the event surpasses 200 million viewers worldwide.

A general view of signage reading, “Super Bowl Champions” is seen before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024. (Source: Eulitt/Getty Images)

This makes it one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, even reaching the level of the FIFA World Cup final, due to its closer connection with the American audience.

As of February 2024, Super Bowl LVIII holds the record as the most-watched program in history, with an average of 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, including CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Univision.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Super Bowl has surpassed 100 million viewers annually since 2010. In 2017, it reached 126.3 million viewers, and in 2024, it had 123.7 million viewers. Check out the 5 most watched Super Bowls to date:

Super Bowl Date Matchup Viewership (millions) LVIII Feb 11, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers 123.4 LII Feb 4, 2018 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 113.7 LI Feb 5, 2017 New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons 113.7 50 Feb 7, 2016 Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers 111.9 XLIX Feb 1, 2015 New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 114.4

The next big edition, Super Bowl LIX, will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, with a start time of 6:30 PM ET.

In summary, the Super Bowl’s global viewership is influenced by a combination of team dynamics, game excitement, entertainment elements and broadcasting reach, consistently drawing over 100 million viewers annually.