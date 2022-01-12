Big Ben is about to leave the Steelers, but this last season with Pittsburgh will be epic, as Ben Roethlisberger will play one more time in the playoffs and there are still people who do not know about the experience in the playoffs and super bowls of Big Ben.

Ben Roethlisberger is known as the eternal quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2004 when he had his first season with the team. Big Ben emerged as one of the big quarterbacks of the century, Roethlisberger was dominant in his first season with the team and the following year he won the first of his two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers.

2004 was the year that would mark the history of the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger forever, as that year he won 13 games as a starting quarterback and that was the sign that he was perfect for the job. Ben was humble his first season with fewer than 20 touchdowns and few rushing yards.

Almost two decades is how long Ben Roethlisberger has been playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he never missed a season, but on occasion Ben was injured and played few games per season. Most of the seasons with the Steelers so far have been positive for Big Ben.

How many Super Bowl rings does Ben Roethlisberger have?

Ben Roethlisberger has two rings. Roethlisberger's first ring was during the 2005-06 season, a year after his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben won Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. The second time Roethlisberger won a ring was against the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 for Super Bowl XLIII.

How many Super Bowls has Ben Roethlisberger played in?

The Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger played in three Super Bowls (XL, XLIII, XLV), two were wins in the first half of Big Ben's career (2005, 2008), but the most recent Super Bowl for the Steelers and Roethlisberger was a loss to the Green Bay Packers 31-25 in 2010.

What was Ben Roethlisberger's best season with the Steelers?

Ben Roethlisberger's best season as a starting quarterback was during the 2018 season with 452/675 passes completed for 67% (one percentage point less than his highest at 68%), 5129 passing yards, 97 yards longest pass, 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (his second season with a high number of Ints), and that season was his second best in rushing touchdowns with a total of three.