How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs for FREE on January 21, 2024 in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Buffalo Bills play against Kansas City Chiefs in what will be the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Without a doubt, it is one of the most interesting matchups in the divisional playoffs. They face none other than the second-best team in the AFC against the third best. On the Buffalo Bills‘ side, a regular-season record of 11-6.

On the Kansas City Chiefs‘ side, there is an equal balance of wins and losses, showcasing two teams performing similarly in the first part of the season. Both teams come from winning their Wild Card matchups convincingly, and now their confrontation holds great promise.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

The 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will be played this Sunday, January 21 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ABC.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023-2024 playoff game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.