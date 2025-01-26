The Golden State Warriors suffered a 108-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping them out of the NBA play-in positions and behind the Sacramento Kings in the standings. Stephen Curry’s performance against the Lakers fell short of expectations, as he managed just 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 9 assists. Ahead of the game, Curry provided an update on an injury he has been dealing with for several games, which may have contributed to his subdued performance.

After the loss to the Lakers, Curry stated that his Knee tendinitis injury is on the right track: “It’s trending in the right direction…It’s still something you gotta stick with the maintenance and all that type of stuff. For me to play, it checked all of the boxes. Tending on how it responds game to game, and if that continues I like where I’m at…It sucks, but it’s not an excuse for anything…Gotta play through it. I went 8-for-8 with it. It’s just something that’s been lingering.”

Despite dealing with a knee injury, Curry recorded an impressive 9 assists in the game against the Lakers, demonstrating his ability to influence the game even when not operating at full strength. Curry has also made it clear that his injury is not an excuse for his performance, emphasizing his accountability and steadfast commitment to the game.

This season has been a challenging one for Stephen Curry, who has dealt with multiple injuries. However, he is not the only Warriors player sidelined, as Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga also remain out due to injuries. While the Warriors have made efforts to manage Curry’s minutes, the team’s precarious playoff position and Green’s absence have made it difficult to give him more rest.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will the Warriors find the support Stephen Curry needs to stay in playoff contention?

Despite these challenges, Stephen Curry continues to make significant contributions. However, the Golden State Warriors will need another teammate to step up and help shoulder the load if they hope to remain in contention.

With the team needing consistency and Curry facing physical limitations in carrying the team on his own, it is clear that support will be crucial. This is not to diminish Curry’s importance but rather to emphasize the need for a collective effort to keep the Warriors’ playoff hopes alive.

One player who needs to step up is Dennis Schroder, whose performance has not been at his expected level, impacting the team’s overall effectiveness. The Warriors had anticipated a greater contribution from him, and with the current challenges, this is the ideal time for Schroder to elevate his game and make a bigger impact for the team.