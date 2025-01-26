Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best players in Steelers history. The quarterback won the Super Bowl twice (2005 and 2008) and lost another against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2010).

Since his retirement after the 2021 season, Mike Tomlin has not found Big Ben’s successor. The coach has tried names like Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson, but none of them have managed to make the team a contender.

In this scenario, and with an eight-year playoff victory drought, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a moment of complete uncertainty. Although the Rooney family, Omar Khan, and Tomlin are confident in turning things around, Roethlisberger doesn’t feel the same way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

Ben Roethlisberger stated in an interview with Gerry Dulac that the Steelers are far from winning the Super Bowl. In fact, Big Ben dismissed the theory put forward by several experts who claim that the team is just a quarterback away from competing for the championship.

“I don’t know that they’re that close, to be honest. They’re not just a quarterback away, in my opinion. Do you really think the team is built for a Super Bowl run? I don’t think it is yet.”

Advertisement