How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Highmark Stadium in New York. The home team wants to continue feeding their winning streak. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bills had two perfect weeks between Week 2 and Week 3, they won against the Raiders 38-10 and against the Washington Commanders 37-3. Officially they put the loss in Week 1 against the New York Jets behind them.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in Week 4, they have a perfect record with three wins against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins be played?

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 1 at Highmark Stadium in New York. This is probably one of the heaviest games of the day.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at the Highmark Stadium in New York on Sunday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphinswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN