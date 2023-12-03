How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Packers have been on a roll lately, winning three of their last four games. They are coming off a convincing victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and their offense is starting to click. Quarterback Jordan Love has looked more comfortable running the offense, and running back Aaron Jones is having a resurgent season.

Green Bay Packers want to continue extending their winning streak, the last two weeks they won against the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 and against the Detroit Lions 29-22. November was a good month for them with three wins and one loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-23.

The Kansas City Chiefs are recovering after their Week 11 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-21, they won last week against the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17, being the second and last victory in November for them.

When will Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, December 3 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Chiefs have only one loss on the road so far, they lost at Empower Field at Mile High against the Denver Broncos 9-24. The Packers have a good home record at 3-2, they haven’t lost at home since November 5th.

Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, December 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.