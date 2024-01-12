How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. The 2023 season has been very complicated for head coach Andy Reid as the offense is just not working as usual. However, they had an 11-6 record and won the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins suffered a huge downfall by losing three of their last five games. They went from having a shot at the No.1 seed to go on the road with historic inclement weather at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs are favorites to dominate the NFL and build a dynasty. Now, their first challenge is a very familiar face like Tyreek Hill.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins be played?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will play on Saturday, January 13, at 8 PM (ET). The Chiefs are trying to conquer their third Super Bowl in five seasons. On the other hand, Miami haven’t won a playoff game in more than 23 years.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Kansas City vs Miami Dolphins in the US

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will be available exclusively on Peacock.