Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. However, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Patrick Mahomes, especially because of the constant dropped passes by wide receivers such as Kadarius Toney.

Even with all those problems, the Chiefs have an 8-5 record and hold a comfortable lead in the AFC West over the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, they need a final push to fight for the No.1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes seems destined to lead the next dynasty in the NFL, but, 2023 might be the first year in which he’ll have to face a playoff game on the road.

That’s why, in the final stretch of the season, Andy Reid has made a huge decision regarding Kadarius Toney.

Kadarius Toney will stay with the Chiefs

Two weeks ago, during a 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills at home, the Chiefs had a leading touchdown taken away by the referees. With 1:24 left on the clock, Travis Kelce caught a pass in the middle of the field and then threw a spectacular lateral to Kadarius Toney who scored the leading touchdown.

However, the play didn’t count as Toney was called for offside. Though Patrick Mahomes and Reid were at first upset with the referees, the wide receiver clearly made a mistake lined up in the neutral zone.

Then, last week in the game against the Patriots, Toney had another dropped pass which led to an interception by New England. Mahomes was angry on the sidelines as he had enough of another error by his wide receivers.

Now, when everyone expected Kadarius Toney might be cut, a report from Dan Graziano confirms the wide receiver will stay with the team. “I could be wrong, and the Chiefs could change their plans, but I expect Toney to keep getting chances, in spite of his issues. One of the key principles of Andy Reid and his coaching staff is to not give up on talented players. They’ll keep just keep coaching him.”