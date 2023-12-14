Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five years. However, after three losses in the last four games, things just got very complicated.

Right now, the Chiefs (8-5) just have a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos (7-5) in the AFC West and are way behind the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) looking for the No.1 seed and home-field advantage.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the Chiefs were clear favorites to become the first back-to-back champions in the NFL since 2004 when the New England Patriots did it. That projection has totally changed.

Furthermore, in an unexpected turn of events, frustration against referees has publicly emerged from experienced figures like Reid and Mahomes. At the same time, the mistakes keep coming at the wide receiver position with players such as Kadarius Toney.

Patrick Mahomes talks about Kadarius Toney’s offside

Two weeks ago, it was a pass interference which wasn’t called on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Then, last Sunday, during a 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills at home, the Chiefs had a leading touchdown taken away by the referees.

With 1:24 left in the game, Travis Kelce caught a pass in the middle of the field and then threw a spectacular lateral to Kadarius Toney who scored the leading touchdown. However, the play didn’t count as Toney was called for offside. The Chiefs were upset and Mahomes was even chasing referees with anger.

In the end, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes changed their minds and had to acknowledge Toney was offside. It was another mistake by the wide receiver in a very tough season for him. However, Mahomes has his back and this is what he told the former Giants’ player.

“Just be you. That’s all you can do in life or in this league. You’re going to make mistakes. Stuff’s going to happen in your life. How do you accept that adversity and get past it and do it the right way? You make one mistake, that’s not going to define you. It’s going to be how you respond to that mistake.”

Patrick Mahomes believes in Kadarius Toney

Patrick Mahomes won’t throw his teammates under the bus as every player will be crucial for another Super Bowl run. That’s why the legendary quarterback totally believes Kadarius Toney will have a massive impact in the playoffs.

“All the receivers know I believe in them. That’s just kind of how I roll. If you’re in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I’m going to trust in you in big moments and I’m going to give you chances to go out there and make plays and for everything I know their mindset seems like it’s in a good spot and they just want to go out there and continue to get better and better.”

After the loss against the Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs are two games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the No.1 seed in the AFC. That’s why, it’s almost certain that Patrick Mahomes would be in a playoff game on the road for the first in his career. He won’t lose faith.

“I can see that by how hard they’re working out here. And I feel like if we can just continue to push through the grind that we’ll end up on the other side of it as the season goes on.”