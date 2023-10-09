How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Las Vegas Raiders play against Green Bay Packers today at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 5 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is a game between two rivals who are looking to bounce back from a less-than-auspicious start to the season. In the case of the locals, the Las Vegas Raiders, they have managed to secure just one win in their first four games, leaving their record at a disappointing 1-3.

On the other hand, their rivals, the Green Bay Packers, have performed slightly better with a 2-2 win-loss balance. Their recent 34-20 victory against the Lions allowed them to break their losing streak and improve their record. Now, they are aiming to achieve a positive win-loss balance.

When will Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers will be played this Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.