The NFL’s regular season nears its climax, and with the playoffs looming, Week 16 promises a clash of titans as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Buffalo Bills in a game with pivotal implications for the AFC West crown. Both teams enter this high-octane matchup boasting potent offenses and stingy defenses, setting the stage for a potential instant classic under the SoFi Stadium lights.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ season continues to spiral, marked by disappointment and the recent dismissal of head coach Brandon Staley. Hoping for a fresh start, the Bolts (8-8) stumbled yet again in Week 16, suffering a resounding 21-63 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. This latest setback further cemented their position in the AFC West cellar, raising questions about their playoff road.

The Buffalo Bills find themselves in a more optimistic situation, hovering on the verge of the AFC playoffs. While they secured a crucial victory against the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 last week, their postseason fate remains contingent on both their own performance and the results of other teams.

When will Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills be played?

Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Saturday, December 23 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This Week 16 tilt at SoFi Stadium carries immense significance for both teams. The Chargers, desperate to salvage their season and avoid a losing record, will be hungry for redemption against a formidable Bills outfit. Buffalo, meanwhile, eyes a decisive victory to solidify their playoff berth and potentially climb the divisional ladder.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is KNBC.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.