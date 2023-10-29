How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will face off in a NFL 2023 Week 8 AFC East showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins enter the game with a 5-2 record, while the Patriots are 2-5. This matchup is a classic one in the NFL.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots online free in the US on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins lost last week against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-31, being the second loss of last season and the second time they lost a winning streak since before that loss they had won against the Giants and Panthers.

The New England Patriots are having another disappointing season without Tom Brady, a record loser, but last week they won against a big favorite Buffalo Bills 29-25 at home, with that victory they ended a 3-week losing streak.

When will Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots be played?

Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Dolphins are the favorites in Week 8, but the Patriots are always a dangerous opponent. The Patriots have a lot of experience, and they know how to win games. The Dolphins will need to play their best game to defeat the Patriots and maintain their lead in the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriotswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.