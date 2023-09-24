How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Jets and New England Patriots meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The home team wants to return to the path of victories. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots online free in the US on Fubo]

The Jets lost in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road by 10-30, that was the first loss of the season for them, but before that loss they had won against a big favorite, the Buffalo Bills by 22-16 ( OT).

The Patriots are suffering after only two weeks into the current season, they lost in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles by 20-25 and the most recent loss was against ‘underdogs’ Miami Dolphins at home 17-24.

When will New York Jets vs New England Patriots be played?

New York Jets and New England Patriots play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 24 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The visitors could win their first game of the season, but so far they haven’t shown anything new.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and New England Patriots at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and New England Patriotswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN