How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 14 in the NFL. The two winningest franchises in history clash in a very complicated moment for Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Steelers suffered one of the biggest upsets of the year at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Furthermore, due to an ankle injury, they’ve lost quarterback Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky will be the starter. With a 7-5 record, there’s no margin of error in the race to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots haven’t been the same after the retirement of Tom Brady. However, no one expected this type of crisis with a 2-10 record and a disastrous offense. In their last three games, they’ve allowed 10 points or less and, even with that impressive defense, they lost against the Colts, Giants and Chargers. First time this happens since 1938.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots be played?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots will play on Thursday, December 7, at 8:15 PM (ET). The Steelers are trying to keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North while the Patriots could be eliminated with a loss as they might be focused on the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots in the US

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option in the United States is Amazon Prime Video.