Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets clash tonight in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Thursday Night Football showdown.

Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets will kick off Week 9 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season when they meet tonight in an exciting Thursday Night Football matchup. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

This won't be a clash between teams who are enjoying a great start to the campaign nor look with possibilites of having a deep run in the postseason. In fact, it doesn't look like they'll even make it to the playoffs.

But a TNF game is always entertaining by itself, and the Colts still have chances of turning things around and pass the .500, unlike the Jets, who seem to be in a tougher spot. However, New York have already proven people wrong in Week 8, and they'll try to build from there.

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets: Storylines

The Indianapolis Colts come from a painful overtime defeat to divisional rivals Tennessee Titans, who claimed the win with a game-winning field goal. But Indianapolis, who are 3-5, have reasons for optimism. Carson Wentz may have thrown two INTs last weekend, but he also threw for 3 TDs, and his numbers this year are not bad: 14 TDs, 3 INTs, at a 96.3 rate.

As long as he continues finding key target Michael Pittman Jr. and the O-Line protects him from any hits, Wentz may have a good night again. But the New York Jets, despite having a number of problems and holding a 2-5 record, have produced 17 sacks this year.

Robert Saleh's boys may have suffered a slow start but on Sunday they upset the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals against all odds. With Zach Wilson out, Mike White stepped up and pulled off a fantastic performance to help them win throwing for 405 yards, producing 3 TDs and getting two interceptions. The Jets O-Line, however, will need to improve as they allowed 22 sacks this season.

How to watch or live stream Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets in the US

The Thursday Night Football game to be played between Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL regular season will be broadcast on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel favors the Indianapolis Colts by -10.5, and it also believes this will be a low-scoring matchup as it expects it to be under 45.5.

FanDuel Handicap Colts -10.5 Game Total o/u 45.5

* Odds via FanDuel.