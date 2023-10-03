The New York Jets suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite this defeat, Woody Johnson, owner of the team, decided to post a controversial photo with Taylor Swift, new fan of the AFC West squad.

Taylor Swift recently entered the world of football by forming a connection with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end. This reported relationship has turned her into a true Kansas City supporter.

During Week 4 of the 2023 season, Taylor Swift was seen at MetLife Stadium to support Travis Kelce. The game saw the Chiefs win amidst several controversial calls by the referees, leaving the Jets’ fanbase disgruntled with the league.

Jets’ owner faces backlash for posting controversial picture with Taylor Swift

The Jets came close to winning their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs. Unfortunately for them, several calls from the referees prevented them from securing the victory, which sparked the anger of their fans.

Also, New York faced another challenge: overcoming the attention garnered by Taylor Swift. With the 12-time Grammy award winner at MetLife Stadium, everyone was rooting for the Chiefs, and Jets fans didn’t like that at all.

After the game, the NFL updated its Instagram bio to say ‘Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,’ which faced intense backlash. The league quickly erased these words, but now the owner of the Jets has revealed he’s a fan of the singer too.

On X, previously known as Twitter, Woody Johnson, owner of the AFC East team, posted a picture alongside Taylor Swift saying ‘Yup you guessed it… we’re Swifties too.’ As the singer is now a fan of the Chiefs, this didn’t sit well with Jets’ followers.

Several users told him to read the room, as there’s a feeling that the Chiefs were benefited by the referees to win the game against the Jets. Six hours later from his post, he hasn’t deleted the picture yet.

How many Super Bowls do the New York Jets have?

The New York Jets have won one Super Bowl, Super Bowl III, which they won on January 12, 1969, with Joe Namath as their quarterback.