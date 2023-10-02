Ever since he made it to the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has set the standard and blueprint for quarterbacks. He’s the main responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs’ unmatched success.

As such, it’s not easy to see a better player on the field whenever Mahomes is out there, especially not in that same position. Well, that wasn’t the case on Sunday Night.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson had the best game of his young career yet, and according to Opta Sports, it was the first time another QB outplays Mahomes in a game.

Zach Wilson Breaks Patrick Mahomes’ Streak

For the first time in 127 starts, dating back to his days in college, someone had more completions (28 to 18), passing yards (245 to 203), TD passes (2 to 1), and fewer interceptions (0 to 2) than Mahomes.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Jets, that wasn’t enough to get over the hump and get their second win of the season, even though they rallied from a 17-0 deficit to make it a tied game until the fourth quarter.

The Jets need to feel very good about themselves nonetheless. Hopefully, Wilson will build off this performance and finally live up to the expectations of being a former No. 2 pick.