Bears’ Caleb Williams reportedly set to start in Week 6 vs Falcons

The Chicago Bears reportedly start Caleb Williams under center in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chicago Bears are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. While Caleb Williams was previously listed as questionable, all indications now point to the quarterback returning to action from his injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Caleb Williams is expected to play after completing a full week of practice without experiencing any setbacks.

“He’s back: The Bears are planning to start Caleb Williams after he missed the past three games due to a torn hamstring but went through a full week of practice this week without any setbacks, per NFLN and ESPN,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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How Williams suffered the injury

Williams suffered a torn right hamstring during a red-zone scramble in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on September 20, 2026.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

He felt a pop and initially thought someone had grabbed him from behind. He later clarified that the issue was a serious hamstring tear rather than a minor strain, which kept him sidelined and left the Bears in a difficult position in the NFL season.

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To put the absence of Williams into context, Chicago’s offense struggled significantly against Green Bay, generating just 246 total yards, including 165 passing yards and 81 rushing yards.

The Bears also committed five turnovers, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice in a performance that highlighted their offensive struggles without Williams. The defeat dropped Chicago to 3-2 and put pressure on head coach Ben Johnson and his offense to regain consistency as the team approaches the middle of its schedule.

Key takeaways

The Chicago Bears plan to start Caleb Williams in Week 6 against Atlanta.

Caleb Williams in Week 6 against Atlanta. A torn right hamstring was suffered by Caleb Williams against Minnesota on September 20.

was suffered by Caleb Williams against Minnesota on September 20. Five turnovers were committed by the Chicago Bears without Caleb Williams against Green Bay.