Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Chicago Bears vs NY Giants in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFC North is shaping up as one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, with all four teams still in contention for the top spot. Caleb Williams and D’Andre Swift’s Chicago Bears are among them, and they need a win over the New York Giants to solidify their status as contenders.

The good news for Ben Johnson ahead of this crucial matchup at Soldier Field involves the running back himself. Although he’s been listed as questionable for the game against the Giants, all signs indicate Swift will be available to suit up alongside his teammates.

The news was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who shared the update on his official X account (formerly Twitter). It’s an important development for the Bears’ offense.

“Bears RB D’Andre Swift, listed as questionable for Sunday due a groin injury and personal reasons, is expected to play vs. the Giants, per source,” the insider reported via @AdamSchefter.

D’Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears.

What injury is affecting Swift?

Swift is battling a groin injury that kept him out of last week’s game and was a factor in his limited practice participation on Wednesday, although he was a full participant on Thursday.

Compounding the situation, the RB was listed with a “Not Injury Related – Personal” designation on Friday’s final report after not practicing. Although not officially confirmed, it looks like he could be available for his team’s matchup against the Giants.

A key weapon for Williams

D’Andre Swift has quickly become a key component in the development of quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears’ dynamic offense this 2025 season.

Through seven games, Swift has provided essential dual-threat production, racking up 464 rushing yards on an impressive 4.6 yards per carry while also posting 18 receptions for 192 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

This pass-catching reliability, demonstrated by a notable 55-yard touchdown reception earlier in the season, gives the QB a high-percentage, yard-after-catch threat out of the backfield, helping to keep the entire offense on schedule.