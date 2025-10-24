Ben Johnson warns the NFL about Caleb Williams’ Bears situation

The Chicago Bears hired head coach Ben Johnson to overturn this franchise and save quarterback Caleb Williams. With a four-game winning streak going on, the head coach was absolute adamant to get a message across the whole league about his team.

Johnson said, “The mission has always been to win and to win now. I said that in my opening press conference and I’ve been consistent with that with the team. That’s the end-all be-all, that’s what we’re going out there to do. I don’t see this as a team in transition.” The message is clear, this is not a rebuilding, this is a turnaround.

The team started the season 0-2, but then, they have been winning games and even greater, they’ve been closing games. Knowing how to win is key, and the Bears are doing just enough to get the wins. Those one-possession games where the ones that always slipped by the Bears.

The offense is clicking despite Caleb Williams

Williams is slowly improving but not quite where people expect yet. Still, the Bears have scored 21 or more points in every single game this season, which is better than last season where the offense barely worked. And that is without Williams playing his best football.

Caleb Williams, 2nd-year QB for the Chicago Bears

Williams is completing 61.1% of his passes for 1,351 yards and has thrown nine touchdowns to three interceptions. Caleb is improving but he is not a star QB yet. When he becomes that, this Bears offense will take a leap.

The defense needs improvement

The defense has limited the Bears’ opponents to 14 points twice this season, but also allowed the Lions 52. It is somewhat of an inconsistent unit. However, there is a silver lining. During their four-game winning streak, they haven’t allowed more than 24 points.

Also, the Bears’ defensive coordinator is Dennis Allen, who is regarded as one of the league’s best defensive minds. He needs some time to implement his scheme and get to know his players and for the last month, it’s been improving.