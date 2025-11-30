Why is Marcus Mariota and not Jayden Daniels playing tonight for Commanders vs Broncos on SNF in Week 13?

Jayden Daniels will unfortunately miss the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium, a fact that deeply frustrates Washington Commanders fans. They must settle for Marcus Mariota knowing their QB1 will be sidelined due to a lingering elbow injury, forcing him out of this important Sunday Night Football (SNF) game.

The game is significant because even though the Commanders enter Week 13 with a poor 3-8 record, the Broncos arrive on a formidable eight-game winning streak. Daniels’ presence on the field would have been crucial in trying to end that streak.

Compounding this, the Commanders are currently on a losing streak. While a playoff push is highly improbable, they need a couple more victories to avoid finishing the season with an abysmal record. Mariota is expected to contribute at least one win; the team currently sits last in the NFC East.

When could Daniels return to play?

According to one of the latest reports, there is a probability that Daniels could return for Week 14, a scenario mentioned by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The insider indicated that the quarterback’s return is a “realistic possibility.”

Daniels himself spoke about his status on November 25, offering an unclear date for his exact return: “If I’m back out there and I’m healthy and ready to go, I want to be out there.”

How has Mariota fared recently replacing Daniels?

In the last two games where Mariota had to step in for Daniels (against the Lions and Marlins), he has unfortunately not been able to lead the Commanders to a win. However, he has managed to throw three touchdowns and only one interception. While these are not elite stats, the Commanders’ offensive line has been disastrous this year.