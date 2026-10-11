Is Ladd McConkey playing today for Chargers vs Broncos in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Chargers need Ladd McConkey on offense as they look to secure their first win of the season against none other than the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ start to the season has undoubtedly left much to be desired, and beating the Denver Broncos in Week 5 will be crucial to turning things around. The NFL’s official website listed Ladd McConkey as questionable for the matchup, and all signs point to the wide receiver potentially missing the game at SoFi Stadium.

If McConkey’s absence is confirmed, Justin Herbert will have to rely on other weapons in the passing game. Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris are his two main options in that department.

The Bolts’ 0-4 start makes a win more urgent than ever. Having a depleted offense could prove to be a significant setback for the team.

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What injury is McConkey dealing with?

Ladd McConkey has been dealing with a nagging foot injury that came back to bite him in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. After re-aggravating the foot during the second half of that game, he limped off the field and was ruled out.

Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his touchdown catch.

The issue kept him completely out of practice all week heading into Week 5 against Denver. His absence on the gridiron presents another headache for Jim Harbaugh, especially at a time when his future as head coach is becoming a major topic of discussion.

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McConkey’s impact on the team

Before getting banged up, McConkey was off to a super productive start as Justin Herbert’s go-to wideout. Through the first three full games (plus his brief appearance in Week 4), he hauled in 12 receptions on 17 targets for 183 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

He was averaging a crisp 15.3 yards per catch, highlighted by a big 82-yard, 1-TD performance in the season opener against Arizona and a solid 66-yard outing against Buffalo in Week 3. When healthy, he was generating an efficient 100.9 passer rating when targeted, proving he was primed for a huge focal-point role in the Chargers’ passing game before the foot injury derailed his momentum.

Key takeaways

Ladd McConkey is listed as questionable and not expected to play against Denver.

and not expected to play against Denver. Ladd McConkey missed practice all week after re-aggravating a foot injury in Week 4.

after re-aggravating a foot injury in Week 4. Ladd McConkey recorded 183 receiving yards and one touchdown over four games this season.