Ravens receive key Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Week 6 game vs Browns

Lamar Jackson could return from his ankle injury against the Browns in Week 6, giving the Ravens a crucial boost in the tight AFC North race.

The Baltimore Ravens could receive a major boost for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, as quarterback Lamar Jackson could return from an ankle injury. Jackson missed Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the latest report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter offers reason for optimism as Baltimore prepares for a crucial AFC North showdown.

Schefter shared the update on Wednesday, indicating that Jackson could be back on the field this weekend. The ESPN insider reported: “Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a realistic chance to return for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, per league source.” Although the report does not guarantee Lamar will play, it suggests the former MVP could avoid an extended absence.

The star QB suffered the ankle injury during Baltimore’s Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and was unable to play against Atlanta. The Ravens nevertheless found a way to secure a dramatic overtime victory against the Falcons, showing they could remain competitive without their franchise quarterback. However, with the AFC North race tightening, having Jackson available against Cleveland could prove crucial to Baltimore’s hopes of maintaining its position in the division.

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Who will Be Ravens QB vs Browns?

For now, Baltimore has not officially confirmed who will start at quarterback against Cleveland. Jackson’s availability will depend on how his ankle responds during the week and whether he can return to practice. Head coach Jesse Minter previously said Jackson was improving, but the team was still evaluating his progress before making a decision.

If Jackson is cleared to play, the Ravens would regain their most dynamic offensive weapon for a matchup with significant divisional implications. His dual-threat ability as a passer and runner changes the way opposing defenses must prepare, giving Baltimore more options in an offense built around his unique skill set. His return would also provide a significant lift after the team had to rely on its backup in Atlanta.

If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the second consecutive game. Huntley helped Baltimore earn the overtime win against the Falcons and would once again be tasked with leading the offense if Jackson remains sidelined. The Ravens will continue monitoring their quarterback’s recovery throughout the week, with his practice participation likely to offer the clearest indication of whether he will return against the Browns.

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