Jayden Reed provides positive injury update after scary exit during Packers vs Jets

Jayden Reed's injury was one of those fans in the NFL never want to see, as the Green Bay Packers' wideout left the game on a stretcher after losing mobility. Hours after the game, Reed delivered a hopeful statement.

Although the Green Bay Packers survived overtime to defeat the New York Jets and secure their first win of the 2026 NFL season, the mood in the away locker room at MetLife Stadium didn’t call for much celebration. Not as the team was still shaken by the scary injury Jayden Reed suffered that caused him to be carted off the field. Fortunately, the former second-round pick took to his own social media with a message that allows fans across the NFL to breathe a sigh of relief.

“Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support,” Jayden Reed wrote on his X account, @JaydenReed5. Reed’s statement came on the heels of the Packers’ encouraging update on the wide receiver’s health after the 20-17 win over the Jets.

“Packers say WR Jayden Reed ‘has feeling and movement in all extremities. He will stay overnight for further testing and observation’,” as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

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What happened to Reed?

Reed was hit by Jets linebacker Demario Davis, who made direct contact with his helmet. Immediately, Reed collapsed to the ground, losing mobility and consciousness by the time he fell to the turf.

Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support 🙏🏾 #GPG🧀 — j.reed11💂🏾 (@JaydenReed5) September 20, 2026

As reported by Jordan Schultz, Reed required a spine board, which was immediately taken as a scary sign of a potential serious spine or neck injury, given where he was hit and everything that followed.

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Fortunately, though, it seems the worst is over, and Reed is making progress. For the time being, however, football is the least of Green Bay’s worries, and all the team cares about is having Reed pass his medical evaluations at the hospital, where he will remain for more tests and under the surveillance of health professionals.

Another bad injury for Packers

In the cruelest form of insult to injury, the next play after Reed left the game, offensive lineman Zach Bako-Bewele had to be carted off the field with a knee injury. Speaking after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t sugarcoat his true thoughts on the right tackle’s health and how it looks in the 2026 NFL season.

“That doesn’t look good, either. I think [Zach Bako-Bewele] could be out for a long time,” LaFleur admitted postgame, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

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Needless to say, it was a less-than-ideal rainy afternoon in the Big Apple for the Packers. Their record will say they are back at .500, but this victory sure doesn’t taste so good.