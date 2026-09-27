Starting and backup QBs on Commanders vs Seahawks depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 3

The Washington Commanders are looking to earn their first win of the 2026 NFL season when they host the Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, at Northwest Stadium.

The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are experiencing very different realities so far in the 2026 NFL season. Dan Quinn’s team is still searching for its first win, while Mike Macdonald’s squad is looking for its third victory. For this game, Marcus Mariota will replace the injured Jayden Daniels for the home team, while Sam Darnold has recovered and was activated from the IR a few days ago, and he will start for Seattle.

The Commanders’ depth chart took a hit following Daniels’ injury, which appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario. For this game, the primary backup behind Mariota will be rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

Things appear to be much clearer for the Seahawks, especially with Darnold’s return. The primary alternative at the position is Drew Lock, who played a significant role in Weeks 1 and 2, while Jalen Milroe sits further down the QB room.

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Daniels’ status is week-to-week

It was a scary moment for Washington during their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys when Jayden Daniels went down with a dislocated left elbow right before halftime while trying to brace his fall. Fans were bracing for the worst—especially given his past elbow troubles—but the latest medical evaluations brought some relief, ruling out IR for now.

TOM BRADY ON LIVE TELEVISION REACTING TO THE SIGNIFICANT ARM INJURY FOR JAYDEN DANIELS.



“OH, SHIT.”



WOW 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/kVWIZRHsJz https://t.co/YgBYgd9uLZ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 20, 2026

He is currently considered week-to-week, and while surgery isn’t immediately on the table as he attempts a quick return, medical experts suggest a potential procedure at the end of the season might still be needed to fix ligament joint laxity once and for all.

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Darnold’s highly anticipated return

The Seahawks held their breath in the season opener against the New England Patriots when Sam Darnold went down after taking a heavy sack on the very first drive. What was initially feared to be a serious hip or leg issue turned out to be a weird soft-tissue glute injury, which kept him sidelined for Week 2 against Arizona.

Fortunately for Seattle, Drew Lock stepped in and kept the offense humming, leading his team to a 2-0 record and keeping them among the top contenders in the NFC.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots.

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Key takeaways