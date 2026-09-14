Is Travis Kelce playing today for Chiefs vs Broncos?

Travis Kelce will be one of the names to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs open their season at home against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their bounce back year at home against a very tough, divisional opponent like the Denver Broncos. Hence, they’ll need their best players delivering, and that includes Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce is expected to play, and also to be an important part of this offense. He has unmatched chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who should be playing vs Broncos, and will be a reliable escape valve.

Being at home, Kelce will get the crowd going again. In fact, head coach Andy Reid told the press, “He’s focused in and ready to go, and I appreciate that, when you have somebody who’s been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap… he’s going to play and play hard and be aggressive and not be stopped, and that’s contagious.”

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Kelce himself needs a bounce back season

Kelce will enter his 14th season in the NFL. By his standards, the 13th year was not a good one. He faced a statistical dip last year during the Chiefs’ tough 6-11 campaign. However, he still led the team with 76 receptions, 851 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Kelce admitted he wants to play at a higher level, improve his blocking, and be a stronger leader for his teammates. Many expect this to be his final run, making him eager to avoid ending his career on a down note.

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The Broncos are a tough test for Kelce

Kelce has historically dominated the Broncos. However, recent improvements have make them a much tougher test for the tight end. Denver’s defensive coordinator Vance Joseph puts Jahdae Barron in man-to-man coverage to limit Kelce’s advantage over linebackers.

In their last meeting in December 2025, the Broncos’ defensive adjustments held Kelce to a quiet 5 catches for 36 yards. The Broncos secured a 20-13 victory over the Chiefs. Now, the tight end must overcome a scheme designed to make his life tougher.