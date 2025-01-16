Jared Verse, the young linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, has quickly risen through the NFL ranks, standing out for his skill and determination. Selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, he signed a four-year contract.

Before his professional success, the star player shone at Florida State University, where he accumulated 48 tackles, 17 for loss and 9 sacks in 2022, and 41 tackles, 12.5 for loss and 9 sacks in 2023.

With a promising future ahead in the NFL, he continues to demonstrate that his talent and dedication position him as one of the brightest emerging stars, as well as one of the players who could generate the most money.

What is Jared Verse’s net worth?

Although there isn’t much information about Jared Verse’s net worth in 2025, reports from sites like Salary Sport and Networth Wags estimate his fortune to be nearly a million. His talent will make this figure increase over time.

Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after beating the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in overtime at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

He signed a four-year contract worth $15,134,346, which includes a signing bonus of $7,826,796 and a base salary of $795,000 for 2024. This deal guarantees $15,134,346 and has an average annual value of $3,783,587.

In 2024, his cap hit is $2,751,699, representing 1.08% of the league’s salary cap. In addition to the signing bonus, he will receive $795,000 in base salary, totaling $8,621,796 in cash for that year.

For 2025, his base salary will increase to $960,000, with a cap hit of $3,439,624, representing 1.25% of the league’s salary cap. In 2026, his base salary will be $1,075,000, according to Spotrac.

This contract reflects the Rams’ commitment to Verse, ensuring his presence on the team for the upcoming years, as he will be playing at least until 2027. If all goes well, he may continue for a longer time.

Jared Verse’s endorsements

After the 2024 NFL Draft, Jared Verse signed a contract with Nike, joining other former Florida State players like Braden Fiske, Keon Coleman and Trey Benson, who also have endorsement deals with the sports brand.

Jared Verse #DL51 of the Florida State Seminoles speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024. (Source: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Additionally, in 2023, he established a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Powerade, the well-known sports drink owned by Coca-Cola, participating in a promotional campaign for the brand, as Sportskeeda reported.

Another notable collaboration was with Nissan. In November 2022, he received a Nissan Frontier from Kraft Nissan in Tallahassee, Florida, as part of a sponsorship deal. It has not been specified whether this agreement is temporary.

What was Jared Verse’s NIL value?

Jared Verse has established Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with several prominent brands. According to On3, his valuation was estimated at $775,000, which ranked him No. 41 among college soccer players.

In his case, his NIL deal allowed him to capitalize on his visibility as a college athlete to generate income through contracts with various well-known brands, like Rising Spear y Powerade, among others.

The deals mentioned earlier reflect how NIL has benefited Verse, providing him with a platform to earn money while continuing his sports career in college, before his entry into the NFL.