NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan throws Patrick Kane teammate under the bus after tough loss

The higher a team climbs, the harder the fall. The Detroit Red Wings boasted one of the NHL‘s best winning streaks this season. However, after a tough 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks, head coach Todd McLellan issued a blunt statement, calling out one of Patrick Kane’s teammates.

Detroit had been victorious in its past seven games coming into the matchup with San Jose. However, after allowing a goal in the opening minutes, the Red Wings got down in a deficit they weren’t able to reverse during the night.

San Jose, one of the worst teams in the NHL this year, walked into Little Caesars Arena dragging a three-game losing skid. Regardless, the Sharks put on a great showing and took down one of the hottest sides in the league right now. As it’s become a common trend in Detroit’s losses, Kane was left scoreless. When Kane does score, the Red Wings tend to win.

Defenseman Justin Holl had a tough night against the Sharks, with a critical giveaway that handed San Jose an easy fifth goal just as Detroit had cut the score to a one-goal deficit. Following the costly turnover, McLellan decided to bench Holl, who didn’t return to the ice.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings is introduced before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game McLellan was asked about his decision and the head coach didn’t mince words when addressing Holl’s performance.

“I’m not going to sit up here and BS. [Holl] had a terrible night,” McLellan stated during media availability. “That’s just the way it is. Whether he got on in the last five minutes or not, really doesn’t matter. He knows he can play better. I’m telling you before I tell him but I’m going to tell him that tomorrow. And that’s up to him to fix, I know he’s a better player than that.”

Trade rumors

The Red Wings have delivered sensational performances recently and have looked like serious contenders for the Stanley Cup, though they are still outside a clinching spot. If Detroit can sneak in and maintain their current hot form, they will be a tough nut to crack in the East.

However, Todd McLellan and GM Steve Yzerman may believe their roster is still missing some critical pieces for postseason success. Just in time with Holl’s disasterclass against San Jose, the organization has been linked to a top defenseman in the league.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) in overtime at the United Center Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago.

According to NHL insider Frank Servalli, the Red Wings are interested in acquiring left defenseman Ryan Lindgren. The 26-year-old, however, is not presumably in the New York Rangers’ trade block, but as Chris Drury made it clear before, everybody in The Big Apple can be moved, as the Rangers are “open for business”.