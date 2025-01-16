Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Possible NFL return? Bill Belichick's situation with UNC takes a dramatic turn

A few weeks ago, the UNC Tar Heels announced the arrival of Bill Belichick, but now the head coach's situation with the college has taken an unexpected twist that could see him returning to the NFL.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bill Belichick, six-time Super Bowl champion
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesBill Belichick, six-time Super Bowl champion

Bill Belichick is poised to coach again this year, but uncertainty looms over where. Despite recently joining the UNC Tar Heels, his situation with the college has taken a sharp turn, hinting at a potential return to the NFL.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots decided to part ways with Belichick. Despite leading the team to six Super Bowl titles, his recent underwhelming performance forced the franchise to move on.

Without any NFL offers for the 2024 season, Belichick spent the year as an analyst. The University of North Carolina then approached him to coach in college, but their collaboration might be unraveling before it begins.

Advertisement

Report: Bill Belichick’s relationship with UNC faces a major twist

In late 2024, rumors of UNC’s interest in Bill Belichick surfaced. These rumors were confirmed when the Tar Heels officially announced him as their head coach for the 2025 season.

NCAAF News: Bill Belichick, UNC could lose starting QB through the transfer portal

see also

NCAAF News: Bill Belichick, UNC could lose starting QB through the transfer portal

Reports indicate that Belichick agreed to a five-year deal with UNC and has begun assembling his coaching staff. However, a sudden turn of events has cast doubt on his future with the program.

Advertisement

Jonathan Jones of CBS reports that Belichick has yet to sign his contract with UNC. While not uncommon in college sports, this delay fuels speculation about his potential NFL return.

Belichick reportedly faces a $10 million buyout clause if he exits before June 1, 2025, which drops to $1 million after that date. Rumors suggest either Belichick or an NFL team could pay the buyout to facilitate his return to the league.

Advertisement
Bill Belichick

American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears are rumored to be interested in Belichick. However, they await developments between him and UNC before making any moves.

Advertisement

Is Bill Belichick eyeing an NFL comeback?

Amidst these rumors, Belichick initially dismissed the idea of an NFL return, reaffirming his commitment to UNC. However, recent developments indicate a possible shift in his stance.

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Mike Vrabel working as Patriots&#039; head coach

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Mike Vrabel working as Patriots' head coach

Though Belichick has not signed the official UNC contract, he did sign a term sheet proposal on December 11, a document outlining contract terms that partially binds him to the college. The enforceability of this document remains unclear.

Advertisement

Survey

Where will Bill Belichick coach in 2025?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan throws Patrick Kane teammate under the bus after tough loss
NHL

NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan throws Patrick Kane teammate under the bus after tough loss

Jerry Jones and Cowboys request interview with the most suitable coach for Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones and Cowboys request interview with the most suitable coach for Dak Prescott

Evander Holyfield's bold prediction on potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua showdown
Boxing

Evander Holyfield's bold prediction on potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua showdown

Jared Verse's rising fortune: The net worth of the Rams linebacker
NFL

Jared Verse's rising fortune: The net worth of the Rams linebacker

Better Collective Logo