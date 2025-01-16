Bill Belichick is poised to coach again this year, but uncertainty looms over where. Despite recently joining the UNC Tar Heels, his situation with the college has taken a sharp turn, hinting at a potential return to the NFL.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots decided to part ways with Belichick. Despite leading the team to six Super Bowl titles, his recent underwhelming performance forced the franchise to move on.

Without any NFL offers for the 2024 season, Belichick spent the year as an analyst. The University of North Carolina then approached him to coach in college, but their collaboration might be unraveling before it begins.

Report: Bill Belichick’s relationship with UNC faces a major twist

In late 2024, rumors of UNC’s interest in Bill Belichick surfaced. These rumors were confirmed when the Tar Heels officially announced him as their head coach for the 2025 season.

Reports indicate that Belichick agreed to a five-year deal with UNC and has begun assembling his coaching staff. However, a sudden turn of events has cast doubt on his future with the program.

Jonathan Jones of CBS reports that Belichick has yet to sign his contract with UNC. While not uncommon in college sports, this delay fuels speculation about his potential NFL return.

Belichick reportedly faces a $10 million buyout clause if he exits before June 1, 2025, which drops to $1 million after that date. Rumors suggest either Belichick or an NFL team could pay the buyout to facilitate his return to the league.

American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears are rumored to be interested in Belichick. However, they await developments between him and UNC before making any moves.

Is Bill Belichick eyeing an NFL comeback?

Amidst these rumors, Belichick initially dismissed the idea of an NFL return, reaffirming his commitment to UNC. However, recent developments indicate a possible shift in his stance.

Though Belichick has not signed the official UNC contract, he did sign a term sheet proposal on December 11, a document outlining contract terms that partially binds him to the college. The enforceability of this document remains unclear.

