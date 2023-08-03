A few months ago, Aaron Rodgers put all the pressure on Jordan Love as the new quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. According to the former MVP, the front office’s decision to recruit the young prospect led him to choose the Jets.

“In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. You drafted Jordan. If I didn’t have won two MVPs, we could have had this conversation. They (Packers) get rid of players a year early rather than a year later. They drafted a guy to replace me, maybe not right away. A lot of people who were at the beginning, they’re not there anymore (Green Bay) as decision makers.”

As a consequence, Jordan Love will have his first full season as starting quarterback of the Packers following the steps of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. That’s why, a legend of the NFL such as Peyton Manning had a great message for him.

Peyton Manning had a great message for Jordan Love

Peyton Manning visited the Packers’ training camp and spent a lot of minutes talking to Jordan Love. Of course, it was a tremendous moment for the young player and these were the first words from the former Colts’ quarterback.

“How are you asking to be coached? Are you a guy that wants to be coached really hard? Are you a guy that kind of just wants to go do your own thing? It all matters.”

Love said Manning explained him how he wanted to be treated by his coaches and the impact of that choice in his career. “He said that when he was a player, the biggest thing is he wanted to be coached really hard. He always wanted to be told what he was doing wrong and things like that.”

However, according to Jordan Love, this was Peyton Manning’s greatest advice. “The biggest thing is just keep going. Never let your head down. It’s not going to be perfect. There’s going to be losses. It’s not going to be a perfect season every year and it’s finding that capability to bounce back when not everything’s perfect. Peyton talked about that. That’s his biggest thing, handling adversity.”