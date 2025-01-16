The long-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, which has been a topic of speculation for years, appears to have faded with Fury’s recent retirement announcement. However, even as the fight seems to be slipping into oblivion, the boxing world continues to debate who would have emerged victorious in this highly anticipated battle of British titans.

Legendary boxer Evander Holyfield recently shared his thoughts on the hypothetical matchup in an interview with Fight Hub TV. According to the former champion, Tyson Fury would have triumphed in a fight against Joshua.

“That would be a good fight. Both guys fight pretty much the same, but I think Tyson, Tyson Fury, he’s the type of guy who can make an adjustment and outthink him,” Holyfield said.

Joshua vs. Fury: A battle that captivated the world

The potential showdown between Joshua and Fury was one of the most eagerly awaited events in recent boxing history. Both men, world champions at different points in their careers, represented the peak of British boxing.

yson Fury walks to his seat prior to the Heavyweight fight between Roman Fury and Martin Svarc on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Their rivalry had been building for years, with fans eagerly awaiting what seemed like an inevitable clash. However, both fighters suffered setbacks, with Joshua losing to Oleksandr Usyk and Fury facing Daniel Dubois, pushing the fight further out of reach.

Fury and Joshua’s uncertain futures in boxing

Fury’s retirement announcement has created uncertainty around the future of British boxing. Still, many fans remain hopeful that the “Gypsy King” will return to fulfill his promise of facing Joshua in the ring.

Whether or not the bout ever materializes, the rivalry between Fury and Joshua has left an indelible mark on the sport. Both boxers have cemented their legacies and delivered unforgettable moments for boxing fans worldwide.