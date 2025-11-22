Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at a pivotal point in the season, and to keep their chances of winning the division alive, they’ll need to come away from Lambeau Field with a victory. It won’t be an easy task, but JJ McCarthy’s teammates remain confident in their ability to withstand the Green Bay Packers’ pressure.

The recent struggles of the former Wolverines QB have quickly drawn criticism, even leading some to question O’Connell’s decision to keep him as the starter. Vikings star Justin Jefferson strongly backed his teammate, confident that he’s ready to give it his all in Green Bay.

“I feel like he handled it very well,” Jefferson said of McCarthy‘s preparation for his first career game at Lambeau Field. “Just not really thinking about the negative. Just not really thinking about the past game. Just moving forward and more of a focus on how he can improve, how can he better operate the offense, and of course, lead us to more touchdowns and more drives to eventually win the game at the end of the day.

“Just talking to him, being on his shoulder. Making sure that mentally, he‘s got his head on right. And I just know with all of the criticism and all of the hateful messages he‘s probably been getting. He can cut on the TV on SportsCenter and they can talk negatively about him. So just trying to be that person for him that he can always lean on and talk to.”

J.J. McCarthy #9 and Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s not the first time Jefferson has come to McCarthy’s defense since the QB arrived in the NFL. This duo is quickly establishing itself as one of the main weapons in the Vikings’ offense, and they aim to keep making noise in the postseason.

An interesting duo

The Minnesota Vikings‘ highly anticipated connection between quarterback J.J. McCarthy and All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson has yet to find its elite rhythm this season.

Through McCarthy’s five starts, Jefferson is averaging a pedestrian 54 receiving yards per game, a significant drop from his career norms, and has accounted for just two touchdowns with the first-year QB under center.

While McCarthy continues to navigate the steep NFL learning curve, posting a 52.9% completion rate and throwing eight interceptions in his 140 attempts, the lack of explosive production from Jefferson suggests that the duo is still struggling to establish the timing and chemistry needed to unlock the Vikings’ passing attack.

What’s next for the Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a critical stretch of games that will determine their playoff fate, beginning with a cold-weather road clash against the division-rival Green Bay Packers.

Following that NFC North battle, they embark on a tough West Coast trip to face the physical Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The punishing schedule concludes with a home game against the resurgent Washington Commanders.

Successfully navigating this difficult trifecta—two key road games bookending a home contest against a tough NFC opponent—is absolutely essential for the Vikings to keep pace in the highly contested NFC wildcard race.