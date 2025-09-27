Justin Jefferson assures new exciting move in front of Irish fans during Steelers vs. Vikings clash

The Minnesota Vikings, led by standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson, have an opportunity this Sunday to tighten the race in the NFC North as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. A victory would apply pressure on divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. However, the clash won’t be an easy feat against a Steelers team eager to generate buzz following a lackluster previous season.

In an international showcase game set for Dublin, Jefferson is poised to captivate Irish fans, hinting at unveiling a new move during a recent press conference, part of the NFL’s ongoing initiative to expand its global footprint.

“We’ve got a little addition to the Griddy, a new Ireland twist. Hopefully, I get to show it off this Sunday,” Jefferson revealed to the media gathered in Dublin. This much-anticipated matchup will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Croke Park.

Despite the Vikings‘ confidence, their stars, including Carson Wentz and Issiah Rodgers, will face formidable opposition in Pittsburgh. The Steelers, under the seasoned guidance of head coach Mike Tomlin, are bolstered by the talent of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making for an exciting showdown.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a touchdown.

Jefferson’s thoughts on playing in front of a new fan base

For a seasoned player like Jefferson, now entering his sixth year with the Vikings, playing in front of a passionate fan base remains a crucial aspect of his career. The affection he’s received from fans, both in stadiums and through heartfelt messages, holds significant meaning for him. This sentiment was evident in his comments to the media before the Steelers‘ game on Sunday.

“I’m always excited to be in front of a new fan base and allow people to experience what it’s like to watch Justin Jefferson on the field,” Jefferson stated, highlighting his eagerness to perform for a new crowd.

Jefferson’s thoughts on Dublin

As Jefferson prepares for the upcoming matchup, he shared his thoughts on Dublin and the unique environment in Ireland, a location not typically associated with NFL games.

“It’s beautiful, I would say. Breathing in the clean, fresh air and being out there on the field, experiencing the vibe, was something I didn’t completely expect about Ireland. It’s really a great atmosphere,“ Jefferson remarked.

