Jacksonville Jaguars play against San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Trying to win another game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Jacksonville Jaguars lost in Week 10 against the Colts on the road 17-23, but prior to that loss they had won 9-6 against the Buffalo Bills at home. The Jaguars are improving, at least the defense is playing better than in previous seasons.

The San Francisco 49ers won at home against the Rams 31-10 in what was a game where the home team was underdog to win. But the 49ers won three quarters of the game to defeat the rams. After this game the 49ers return home to play the Vikings.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

Jacksonville Jaguars have two victories this season, one as a home team in London against the Miami Dolphins 23-20, and another victory, officially in the U.S. territory against the Bills. But the season got off to a bad start for the Jaguars with five straight losses to the Texans, Broncos, Cardinals, Bengals and Titans. Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 192/331 passes completed, 58%, 8 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, 1983 yards and 72.1 rate overall. The Jaguars are scoring an average of 16.6 points per game as the second worst offense of the season.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Rams in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, they scored the first touchdown of the game with George Kittle. The first half of that game was dominated by the 49ers by 21-7 and in the last two quarters the home team defense stopped the Rams to win. San Francisco 49ers are scoring an average of 24 points per game, and the team's defensive line is allowing 23.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and +245 moneyline at FanDuel, they won a recent home game but the home record is negative this season. San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -265 moneyline. The best pick for this NFL game is: Jacksonville Jaguars +6.5.



FanDuel Jacksonville Jaguars +6.5 / +245 Totals 45.5 San Francisco 49ers -6 / -265

* Odds via FanDuel