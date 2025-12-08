Jacoby Brissett might be the Cardinals’ problem

The Arizona Cardinals made the controversial decision to shut down Kyler Murray. They claimed he was getting ready to return to the field, and the footage showed him throwing and moving around.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon chose Jacoby Brissett over the former No. 1 pick. And while he set a new record for the most completions in a game and whatnot, the team hasn’t been any better with him.

As a matter of fact, numbers show that giving Brissett the nod has done little to help their case. If anything, it may have actually hurt their chances of competing at the highest level, as shown by team insider Kyle Odegard.

Cardinals insider reveals the harsh truth of team with Jacoby Brissett

“Cardinals are now 0-5 with a -75 point differential since naming Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback,” Odegard wrote on X.

Of course, it’s not all on the quarterback. This is a team effort, and Brissett’s underlying metrics aren’t that bad. Even so, it’s clear that Kyler Murray may not have been the one to blame.

Most reports agree that Coach Gannon is going to return for a third year in charge of the team. But with Murray most likely gone, he may have to find a new scapegoat.