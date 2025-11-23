What happened to Jacoby Brissett and who’s third string QB on the Cardinals depth chart?

Jacoby Brissett took a hard shot from Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, leaving the quarterback shaken up and sending him to the medical tent. Fortunately for the Arizona Cardinals, they still have another quarterback available on the depth chart if needed.
If Brissett ends up being injured, the Cardinals have Kedon Slovis as the third option on the roster. He would be the only one able to step into that role if the team’s current quarterback can’t return to the game or misses any of the upcoming weeks.
Developing story…
