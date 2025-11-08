Cardinals turn heads on Friday with suggestive comment about Murray’s future with the franchise

The Arizona Cardinals have recently been in the spotlight due to the injury to their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, which opened the door for veteran Jacoby Brissett to take over as the starter. The former Patriots and Dolphins’ strong performances have many questioning what Murray’s future will look like once he’s healthy.

Monti Ossenfort, the franchise’s General Manager and one of the main voices on player matters, spoke to the press on Friday and made his stance clear regarding what will happen with the team’s top QB once he’s fully recovered.

“When we put a guy on IR, that’s four weeks away,” Ossenfort said, via ArizonaSports.com. “A lot of things can happen between now and then. I think Jacoby has done a great job of leading our offense. We’re expecting more of the same moving forward. But Jacoby’s put himself in a good spot for where we’re going offensively. When Kyler gets healthy . . . we’ll assess when we get to that point.”

The Arizona Cardinals‘ General Manager also added that the team is “gonna do everything we can to get him in a good spot to help us out come later in the season once he’s completely healthy.”

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals.

Brissett earns his spot

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has officially seized the starting role for the Arizona Cardinals, earning the job through sheer performance after stepping in for the injured Kyler Murray. Brissett has provided a massive spark for the offense, showcasing a high level of efficiency and command.

Over his starts, he has consistently posted a completion percentage over 65% while keeping turnovers to a minimum, often boasting a passer rating well above 100. His reliable, veteran presence and impressive statistical output were simply too compelling for the coaching staff to ignore, making the QB change permanent for the Cardinals.

What injury does Kyler Murray have?

The Arizona Cardinals have officially placed franchise quarterback Kyler Murray on Injured Reserve due to a persistent mid-foot injury suffered in Week 5. The move sidelines the former number one overall pick for at least four games as he continues his rehabilitation.

While the injury is reportedly not season-ending, the decision to move Murray to IR has fueled speculation about his long-term future with the team, particularly with backup Jacoby Brissett delivering strong performances in his absence.

