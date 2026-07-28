NY Rangers reportedly set ceiling for No. 5 pick Alberts Smits in NHL rookie season

The New York Rangers have reportedly set their expectations for first-round pick Alberts Smits ahead of what could be his rookie season in the NHL.

With the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected Alberts Smits. As the 18-year-old defenseman from Latvia joins the rest of the squad at training camp, he could be in line for a spot on the opening-night roster, but the Blueshirts still intend to take things slowly with the rookie.

In the past, the Rangers have seen young players wear down under lofty expectations right from the start. With Smits, New York wants to get it right, and reports indicate Mike Sullivan and company are setting a clear ceiling for him. The higher a rookie flies, the harder the fall can be, and the Blueshirts want to avoid that scenario.

“The third-pair left defense spot is probably the highest Smits would get with a fully healthy defensive corps. That would bump Matthew Robertson to the extra defenseman,” Peter Baugh wrote on The Athletic.

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NY Rangers addressed their defense

It was one of the main issues fans wanted fixed ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. On paper, the Rangers have accomplished their goal. Their blue line now features several new faces while retaining cornerstone pieces like Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.

Alberts Smits at the 2026 Olympics.

If the Rangers are serious about their new team identity—one built around Igor Shesterkin’s long-term commitment and a strong defensive foundation—then this offseason has them moving in the right direction. With the additions of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, along with the re-signing of Braden Schneider, even if only on a one-year deal, New York’s defensive corps is set.

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NY Rangers plan to give Smits time

Whether Smits breaks out in training camp or needs more time, the Rangers aren’t burdening their first-round pick with sky-high expectations from day one. Sure, they’d like to see encouraging progress from the Latvian teenager, but they knew they were making a developmental selection when they turned in his name at the 2026 NHL Draft.

Smits could be in the lineup on opening night of the 2026-27 NHL season or begin the year in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and the Rangers would likely be satisfied with either outcome. New York would love for Smits to suddenly blossom into an NHL regular and put up Matthew Schaefer-like numbers as a rookie, but that’s unrealistic—even in a city like the Big Apple.

At the end of the day, Smits is only 18 years old, and his only games in North America have come while representing Latvia at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Rangers have made mistakes in the past, but they appear determined not to repeat them in the way they develop their top selection from the 2026 NHL Draft.