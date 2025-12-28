AFC South standings updated after Colts vs Jaguars in 2025 NFL Week 17

Week 17 was crucial for most divisions, including the AFC South. The Houston Texans eagerly awaited the outcome of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts game, as it had direct implications on the standings heading into the final week.

The game unfolded just as expected: tightly contested. In fact, up until the 7th minute of the final quarter, the score was tied at 17. A Jaguars field goal broke the deadlock, and another late in the game by Cam Little secured Trevor Lawrence‘s team a crucial 23–17 victory.

With this result, Liam Coen’s squad remains first in its division, holding a slim lead over its closest rival, the Texans. Meanwhile, the Colts and Titans were already eliminated from playoff contention.

AFC South standings after Week 17

With the final result of the dramatic game between the Jaguars and Colts, here are the current standings in the AFC South with just one game remaining. It’s worth noting that the Titans lost at home at Nissan Stadium to the Saints, marking their 13th defeat of the season.

Trevor Lawrence (L) #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)

Houston Texans (11-5)

Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

Tennessee Titans (3-13)

Week 18 of the AFC South

The final standings of the AFC South will be decided in Week 18, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans battle for the division crown. The Jaguars will return home to EverBank Stadium to host the Tennessee Titans, needing a victory to secure the title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Texans will welcome the Indianapolis Colts to NRG Stadium; should Jacksonville stumble, a Houston win would allow the Texans to leapfrog them and claim the division. These two matchups represent the last hurdle in a high-stakes race that has defined the divisional race all season.