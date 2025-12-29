Liam Coen makes NFL history as Trevor Lawrence delivers strong season for Jaguars

Liam Coen’s first season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is no longer just impressive, it’s historic. Jacksonville enters the final week of the regular season at 12-4, riding a seven-game winning streak and firmly positioned as one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams heading into January with a healthy Trevor Lawrence.

What Coen has done this quickly is virtually unheard of. Adam Schefter put it plainly on X: “Jaguars HC Liam Coen is now the only first-year head coach in NFL history to win 12-plus games after taking over a team that had four or fewer wins in the prior season.” The Jaguars were a reset project a year ago. Now, they’re contenders.

The turnaround hasn’t been built on hype or shortcuts. Even after a midseason stretch where Jacksonville dropped three of four games, Coen kept the focus narrow. The response was emphatic, seven straight wins with Lawrence posting 16 TDs and only 5 INTs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence is thriving inside Coen’s vision

Much of Jacksonville’s surge traces directly to Trevor Lawrence playing the best football of his career under Coen. According to PFF, since Week 13, Lawrence hasn’t committed a single turnover-worthy play, earning a 91.6 PFF passing grade and a 120.8 passer rating, numbers that place him among the NFL’s elite over that stretch.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What makes the jump more striking is how it’s happening. The Jaguars don’t feature a star-studded receiving corps, yet Coen’s structure has unlocked efficiency and confidence. Lawrence is operating under center more than ever with 3,752 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with just one in December.

Advertisement

see also Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s net worth: How much money does he have?

Jacksonville’s offensive design reflects that balance. Coen leans heavily on 11 personnel from under center, stresses defensive backs with spacing, and uses screen passes as extensions of the run game. The result is an offense that stays unpredictable as the 9th best in the league and a quarterback who looks fully in control with an 7.1 average yards gained per pass attempt.